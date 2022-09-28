The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, in tonight’s interview with TV Sitel emphasized that VMRO-DPMNE offers its contacts to the Government for the procurement of energy to reduce financial costs, and thus not only cheaper electricity will be provided for the businesses but also numerous jobs will be saved.

He emphasized his plan includes an offer of contact with which the price for the purchase of gas is twice as cheap as the price that the government paid in January. This will achieve a cheaper price of electricity than TE TO and will not increase the prices of heating services for Skopje residents.

According to our calculations and considering the indicative price of fuel oil, with the positions we have gained in life in Europe, regardless of whether they are people from business or politics, having that indicative price, plus this factoring that we have calculated, it will not exceed 200 euros per megawatt hour, depending on whether it will work from one to two turbines, and it will range from 150 to 195 euros per megawatt hour. And we say that here there will be somewhere around 783 thousand megawatt hours or somewhere close to 0.8 terawatt hours, which is quite enough for the business to survive this fall and winter, he pointed out.

Mickoski says that if the government accepts the offer of VMRO-DPMNE, then they will save 300 million euros of citizens’ money, as well as that the people of Skopje and BEG users will not pay a higher price for heating.

The essence is to enable all the production facilities in Macedonia to be able to work in this condition because the government says that there is enough coal and that the three blocs in Bitola will work, that Oslomej will work, that the hydro potential is at an enviable and good level and in good condition fitness. The thermal power plant in Negotino and the thermal power plant and the heating plant in Skopje, known to the public as TE-TO, still remain as production capacities. On the other hand, we see that businesses are gradually but surely in ruin, a large part of the factories are closing due to the high energy prices, they are not profitable, simply many of our fellow citizens are losing their jobs or will be losing their jobs. I will remind you that the business employs somewhere around 680 thousand of our fellow citizens.