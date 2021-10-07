The reality in which we live, the difficult life, the lack of decent living conditions give the answer, and it should end with your vote and the election here in Makedonski Brod on October 17, when the people will be the force that will bring change, said Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE leader at Thursday’s rally in front of the citizens in Makedonski Brod.

Mickoski stressed that with Zoran Zaev at the helm of the government the European Union is becoming more distant, and relations with Bulgaria have never been worse than they are now.

Yesterday, although it became clear after the messages we received as a country, that with Zaev Zaev at the helm of the country the EU is becoming a distant goal, and relations with Bulgaria have never been worse, still he started his rallies by conveying greetings from the EU, because only that is what they have left, says Mickoski.

Mickoski accused Zaev that instead of solving the problems, he opened 1000 new ones.