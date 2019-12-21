Speaking before the large gathering in Skopje’s Jane Sandanski sports hall, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski warned that Macedonia will remain blocked in its EU accession prospects so long as the Government is engaged in crime and corruption. Mickoski added that the outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev seems to believe he is Milo Gjukanovic, and that the West will ignore his criminal actions because of his geopolitical importance.

We need to work to get into the European Union. You do not join the EU by selling out your national identity, as Zaev seems to believe. The West will not tolerate criminals. The racketeering scandals are piling up, we have criminal destruction of medicine, bribes for public procurement, cash payments in the prosecutor’s office, money laundering through TE-TO, members of Parliament are caught using drugs. And Zaev thinks the EU will tolerate all of this only because he gave up on our name. All of these cases remain unresolved because the judiciary is in the hands of corrupt judges and prosecutors. The solution is not to replace judges and prosecutors like Katica Janeva, Vilma Ruskoska or Dobrila Kacarska. Zaev will just replace them with other of his loyalists. We need to remove Zaev from the Prime Minister’s office, Mickoski said in his address.

He accused the Zaev Government of paying huge sums of money to purchase TV ads meant to disguise the reality of life in Macedonia, which he declared is evidence that the ruling SDSM party is afraid of being defeated at the coming elections.