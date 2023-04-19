Hristijan Mickoski said that whistleblowers gave his VMRO-DPMNE party a copy of the highway construction contract that First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi negotiated with the US Bechtel company. According to Mickoski, the contract is scandalous on many counts, including the fact that it provides that, in case of dispute, it will be settled in accordance with English and Welsh law.

There are a hundred examples that are scandalous and we will publish them one by one. The contract includes one point that the legislature that will be relevant for its implementation is that of England and Wales. So, if there is a dispute over the contract, and there will be given that the contract does not even include set prices, we will have to go to Paris for an international arbitration, Mickoski said, adding that the legal model that will be applied is entirely different from the continental law applied in Macedonia.

Mickoski also said that the contract will not include a clause that FIDIC standards should be used in its construciton. The opposition leader urged the SKM chamber of commerce, that will organize a debate about the contract, to invite opposition representatives that will present their objections.