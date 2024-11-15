Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he expects rhetoric from the DUI party to get even more radical and ethnically divisive. Mickoski was asked today by the press about comments from DUI that the firing of several DUI officials suspected of corruption amounts to “ethnic cleansing”.

The closer we get to their crimes, the harsher their rhetoric will become. After the first detentions and court cases, their attacks will become even stronger. This is part of the fight against crime that I announced is coming. It may go slower in some cases, justice is slow, but it’s coming, Prime Minister Mickoski said, accusing the DUI party of decades of unchecked corruption.

DUI is preparing to organize protests later this month, when several important Albanian national holidays take place. Ali Ahmeti’s party is accusing the current coalition, which includes the VLEN Albanian party, of undermining Albanian interests in Macedonia.

On the outrageous allegation of “ethnic cleansing”, Prime Minister Mickoski pointed out that 150,000 Albanians left the country in the decades when DUI was in power, insisting that this happened because of Ahmeti’s mismanagement and corruption.