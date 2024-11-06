President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski sent messages congratulating Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States.

Congratulations to the newly elected President of the United States Donald Trump. May your leadership bring progress and a bright future for all Americans. I am confident that, with our shared goals and strong partnership, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation, President Siljanovska said.

In his statement, Prime Minister Mickoski said that “this victory is confirmation of the deep faith of the American people in the principles of freedom and democracy. We eagerly expect further deepening of our strong partnership and cooperation, especially in the areas of security, economic development and democratic reforms. Macedonia remains committed to the building of even stronger ties with the United States, as our strategic ally and friend, that will continue to strengthen the stability and progress of the entire region. Congratulations and all the best wishes to President Trump and the American people”, Mickoski said.

Prime Minister Mickoski addressed President Trump’s upcoming second term in remarks during a press event today. During the summer, Mickoski had meetings with a number of high placed members of the Trump team including his diplomatic and Balkan envoy Richard Grenell. Mickoski also met a delegation including Howard Lutnick, the head of Trump’s transition team, former congressman Devin Nunes and Rumble owner Chris Pavlovski, who is Macedonian – Canadian.