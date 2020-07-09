VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski estimated that the turnout at the July 15 elections will reach the usual level of about 65 percent, but will be big enough to give legitimacy to the winning party, which Mickoski expects to be VMRO-DPMNE.

Turnout will be lower, but I don’t expect to see the predictions of 40-45 percent materialize. I think it will be higher than that, enough for a credible Government led by VMRO-DPMNE, Mickoski said.

SDSM insisted on elections as soon as possible, even with the exceptionally high infection and mortality rate of the coronavirus epidemic, apparently hoping that lower turnout will be in its favor. VMRO pushed for safer dates in August or September, but ultimately agreed on July 15.

The opposition leader was in Prilep, where he presented his Renewal plan, which puts priority on the Veles – Prilep motorway, expected to open the entire region of Pelagonija, including Bitola, toward the Vardar river valley.