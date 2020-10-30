VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski expressed his condolences to the families of the citizens of Turkey who were killed in the major earthquake earlier today. At least 17 people were killed and hundreds are injured in Izmir and its surroundings in Turkey, and two deaths were also reported from near-by Greek islands.

Our prayers are now for the speedy recovery of those injured. I’m assured that Turkey and the Turkish people will emerge stronger and more united from this calamity. As a citizen of Skopje, a city which has felt the ravages of earthquakes and which was rebuilt on the basis of solidarity and humanity, I trust that Izmir and the affected regions will soon return to normalcy, again based on mutual help, understanding and humanity, Mickoski said.

Macedonian Government officials also joined in the expression of condolences.