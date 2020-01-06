VMRO-DPMNE leader extended greetings on the occasions of one of the biggest Christian holidays, Christmas, with wishes for peace and prosperity, happiness, health, tranquility and love.

Macedonia has embraced Christianity with open arms as the cornerstone of Western civilization. Let the teaching of Christ be a guiding star for each one of us, his deeds, sacrifice, wisdom, love, serve as an example. Traditional values are those that unite us as a people, as a society and are the values that pave the way for a prosperous and successful Republic of Macedonia, Mickoski said in his greetings.

