VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski extended heartfelt condolences to victims of the devastating earthquake that struck eastern Turkey on Friday.

I would like to express my sincere condolences to Turkey and the friendly Turkish people for the consequences of the devastating earthquake. Condolences to the families of the victims. In these difficult times, our hearts and thoughts are with you and the families of those injured in the disaster. I wish that you can overcome the damage as soon as possible and I am convinced that solidarity and humanity will be expressed, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.

