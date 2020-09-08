In an Independence Day greeting, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski says the beginning of the country’s independence is inevitably tied with VMRO-DPMNE given the party’s active role in building the state.

This generation joined forces for an independent state with its own institutions and a huge enthusiasm for a better life. Today, the main question is – have we, as a generation, justified their fight. The answer to a large extent is NO, Mickoski said.

Taking a jab at the government, he says the country has weak institutions and is inundated by crime and corruption, where the people are poverty-stricken.