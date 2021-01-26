The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski listed on Facebook the fakes news of the government that did not bring a better life in Macedonia.
Monster – fake news
Mladenov – fake news
Neskovski – fake news
Divo naselje- fake news
Bilingualism – fake news
The name – fake news
The Constitution – fake news
EU date – fake news
Fake news has become a feature of the government which is the main source of fake news. To change this, Zoran Zaev needs to change. That’s how we will ensure a common future, he said.
