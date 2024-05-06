The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, in an interview for the Plusinfo podcast, emphasized that in Macedonia the government’s feeling and treatment towards people of the first and second order prevails and added that the wave of change among the people is great, therefore VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition expect win 61 MPs or be close to that number.

Mickoski emphasized that the SDSM should look for its defeat much further back, not only in the campaign and these few months, but also when, in the conditions of the corona crisis, they made an epic misuse of state resources, money institutions.

Ever since then, their defeat gradually began and it happened more seriously in the local elections when they had two convincing defeats and it happened again that a coalition from the opposition position won a majority of mayors and that should have been an indicator. That’s why during that period, keeping in mind the interests of the state, we demanded early parliamentary elections and to respect the will of the majority of citizens in a democratic way – said Mickoski.

Mickoski pointed out that then SDSM decided, through violent means and a strange way of conducting politics when deputies were also disappearing, to remain in power and keep their seats at any cost. Mickoski added that then in such a situation DUI imposed itself, and SDSM to keep the power went from mistake to mistake submitting to DUI’s policies and this led to a feeling of apathy in Macedonia.