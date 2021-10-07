VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said at Thursday’s rally in Gevgelija that even though Zaev takes Venko Filipce at rallies with him, all smiling, the day will come when they will be held accountable for the 14 people who burned alive in the Tetovo modular hospital fire, about which the government said that the report showed that the electrical extension cord was to be blamed.

I want to point out to two important things. The first is the disgust that they want to avoid responsibility for the 14 victims by convincing us that the cord was to blame. So you will see Filipce and Zaev going to rallies, all smiling. But that will not last long. After the defeat on October 17, the new government of VMRO-DPMNE, I promise you that in the first 100 days will initiate proceedings against all these political fraudsters and criminals, said Mickoski.

The second thing he pointed out is that inflation reduces the standard of living. It is a big topic in Europe, and only here Zaev is convincing us that the average salary of just 500 euros is about to come, as if he is taking the money out of his pocket, said Mickoski.