The way in which the fingerprint scanning system will work during voting, guarantees that dual identities will be prevented from casting their vote twice, Hristijan Mickoski, leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE said in an interview with TV Shenja.

He says that if a citizen with a dual or false identity goes to the polls, it would be recognized by the system.

If one has a dual or false identity and tries to vote at another polling station, then the system will notify that that person has exercised their right at a certain polling station and at a certain time, said Mickoski.



He added that the fingerprint scanners increase the quality of election day itself.