The political party Front for Democratic Macedonia (FroDem) has joined VMRO-DPMNE, the leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski confirmed at Saturday’s press conference.

It is a special honor and pleasure for me to announce that another right-wing pro-opposition structure in Macedonia is joining VMRO-DPMNE, and that is FroDem. As the representative said, recognizing the policies of the new leadership, and the needs of the new time for unification of the opposition front, FroDem decided in the future to act within the structures of VMRO-DPMNE, said Mickoski.