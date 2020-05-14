Today, the President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, had a video call with the British Ambassador Rachel Galloway.

The talks focused on the health and economic crisis, as well as the political situation in the country.

Mickoski pointed out that the Republic of Macedonia is facing a difficult health situation, as well as an economic crisis that puts the country in an unenviable state. The economy is halved and expects real support from the government, which is currently not receiving it.

Mickoski pointed out that the behavior of Zoran Zaev and SDSM, which is bidding on election dates while counting the victims of the coronavirus crisis, is not serious. According to him, first of all, it is necessary to protect the health of the citizens, and then to provide a guarantee for safe elections.

Instead of fighting for a smaller defeat in the elections, Zoran Zaev should fight together to protect the health of the citizens. Zaev will lose the elections, but the health of the citizens should come first, said the president of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.

President Mickoski stressed that he is for developing the strategic partnership with Great Britain and promoting mutual support and cooperation.