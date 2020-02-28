The televised duel between Hristijan Mickoski and Zoran Zaev concluded with an exchange of gifts – after Zaev gave Mickoski EU and NATO pins, Mickoski responded with a Louis Vuitton vallet. It’s a reference to the major Racket scandal in which Zaev’s friends and allies Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 and Katica Janeva are charged with high level extortion and spent the portion of the proceeds that weren’t given to their political backers buying luxury designer items.

Boki 13 who extorted 1.5 million EUR from businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev famously took one of the payments in a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with 50 EUR bills, while Janeva had one with her initials engraved in gold letters. Zaev refused the gif, which prompted Mickoski to dryly ask, “you’d rather have a full one?”