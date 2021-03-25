VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the EU Ambassador to Macedonia David Geer. Mickoski, who was accompanied by party officials Aleksandar Nikoloski and Timco Mucunski, said that priority number one at the moment must be fighting the coronavirus pandemic and the economic consequences that accompany it.

During the meeting the opposition leader said that the party sees EU membership as strategic priority for Macedonia, but that it requires serious reforms of the judiciary and fight against corruption. Mickoski added that Macedonia’s membership in the EU must be seen only through the prism of objective membership criteria, and that the accession talks should begin as soon as possible.