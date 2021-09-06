The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski has called on the citizens through an independent check of the voter list not to allow their vote to be abused.

The deadline for checking the voter list is 09.09.2021. Through individual check up, do not allow your vote to be abused in this election. Let us not allow manipulations. The process is simple:

1. Open the website: www. izbirackispisok.gov.mk

2. Enter your personal identification number and verification code, as shown in the picture below.

3. If you are on the voter list, you will see at which polling station you vote, on which street and municipality.

4. If you are not on the voter list, you will receive an appropriate message.

5. In case you are not part of the voter list, immediately contact the responsible persons from the SEC on one of the numbers, according to your municipality of residence.

Go out and vote for change! It depends on your vote what kind of future we will create, he said.