Today we are here to mark the 117th anniversary of the heroic death of Macedonian activist Goce Delcev, the man who united, the man who died for an independent and sovereign Macedonian state, the man who is practically Macedonia and the man on whom the modern Macedonian state is based, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, during his visit to Goce Delcev’s grave.

Goce Delcev was a man who united, who had a vision. Goce Delcev was and will remain the Macedonian on the basis of which we will remember the past, and based on that past we will build the future. We will continue his work to unite, not to divide. What I want to send as a message from here today is that Goce Delcev is the pillar of the modern Macedonian state and Goce Delcev is Macedonia and Goce Delcev should not be the subject of any negotiations and talks, Mickoski said.

