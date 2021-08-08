Answering a reporter’s question in Prilep over the new Covid-19 measures that will come into force on August 15,VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, said that these are quasi-measures that will not protect the health of the citizens but will additionally make divisions among the citizens.

These measures have the sole task of practically introducing a so-called artificial inappropriate control, they will destroy the business that has just started operating, it will bring a kind of frustration to the citizens, especially those who have a constitutionally guaranteed right to choose whether to get vaccinated or not, although, I personally am in favor of immunization through vaccination, says Mickoski.