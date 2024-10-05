Hristijan Mickoski, the prime minister, stated that having “a stable situation” and “excellent chemistry” in addition to improving the nation’s quality of life, was his top objective as prime minister and that he would prefer not to comment on the most recent events within the European Front opposition coalition.

When asked if he would like to “put on their shoes” and offer a comment on Menduh Thaçi’s decision to quit the European Front, Mickoski gave his response.

“What I can say is the government coalition is stable and has a huge majority, almost a two-thirds majority in Parliament,” the prime minister stated.

“I would prefer not to get into the opposition’s shoes and make comments on what they are doing.

“I suppose you can learn more details regarding what transpired.

As prime minister, I find stability to be of utmost importance. Our chemistry is great.

“Not always, necessarily. It is understandable that our viewpoints on certain topics differ. “After all, disagreements arise in every family, much less in this intricate institution like the government coalition,” Mickoski remarked.

“But more importantly, we share the same objective of making the world a better place to live,” he said to reporters visiting the military training facility in Krivolak.