VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with Roma News that in the past period the government had underestimating and undignified attitude towards the Roma people, emphasizing that full inclusion in the institutions is necessary.

It must be mentioned that the Faculty of Philology has a department of Romani language that was established during the time of VMRO-DPMNE and many, many projects that have been established in Roma communities. And unfortunately somehow in the past years, VMRO-DPMNE, despite everything it has done in comparison with SDSM in relation to the Roma, does not seem to receive a satisfactory level of Roma support, like some other things that pass in a day, two, three or a week are more important and more prioritized than a medium and long term strategy, says Mickoski.

Asked which problems of the Roma people should be solved urgently in the country, Mickoski said that the top priority is to provide adequate education, infrastructure in places where Roma live, providing social assistance to families, and gaining a trade in the elderly category of citizens who for some reason are not available on the labor market.