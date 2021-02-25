During a meeting with doctors who work in Covid-19 centers, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski condemned the Government’s handling of the crisis.

“The Government accused the opposition of spreading fake news early in the epidemic, that we don’t know what we are talking about, but now, a year and over 3,000 deaths later we see that the Government had no vision or strategy to manage the crisis. They insisted that he will have no more than 2,000 infections, but now we have over 100,000”, Mickoski said.

Mickoski noted that Macedonia is the only country in Europe and certainly in the Balkans which still hasn’t procured vaccines through an independent contract – so far the only vaccines are 8,000 Pfizer vaccines donated by Serbia.