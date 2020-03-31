VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mitskoski at today’s press conference expressed serious concern over the government’s set of economic measures to tackle the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, saying it would deepen the crisis.

According to him, this assistance is far from sufficient and long-delayed. The whole package is not real and not enough assistance, said Mickoski, who compared the assistance the neighboring countries offer to their economy.

He analyzed some of the Government’s measures, but also announced that through their representatives they would submit draft measures to the Government and would ask to be discussed and accepted.

At the press conference he presented some of these measures that they will submit to the government.