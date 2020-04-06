VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski expressed his gratitude to Hungary which today delivered a significant package of medical assistance to help Macedonia fight the coronavirus. VMRO-DPMNE has turned to its sister parties in Hungary and Slovenia to ask for assistance at a time when purchasing necessary equipment has become very difficult.

My special gratitude goes to the Hungarian Government which is sharing its own stockpile to help the Macedonian citizens. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto arrives today with a package of assistance of masks and medical protective gear that will go to our first line defenders who fight the pandemic. My gratitude to Prime MInister Viktor Orban and his entire Government. Last week I asked for their help and today they delivered. True friends are known in the most difficult times, Mickoski said.

The VMRO leader said that the party will continue to work with its sister parties to provide additional assistance. He announced that he will submit a proposal to the Government for a decree to provide a financial reward to doctors and nurses who are battling the virus.