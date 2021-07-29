The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski had a car accident in Prilep, on his way to the event where the party’s policies were promoted, after an unknown vehicle hit the side of the vehicle in which Mickoski was transported.

Minor material damage was caused and no one was injured in the accident, except for a minor concussion caused by the impact of both vehicles.

VMRO-DPMNE briefs that Mickoski is feeling well and immediately after the accident he addressed the event in front of the people of Prilep.