Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, in a post on social networks, explains the robbery that is being carried out at the expense of Macedonia, the citizens of the country and ELEM, today’s ESM.

According to the calculations, Macedonia, the citizens and ELEM/ESM in just seven days have been damaged for about 22,000.000 denars and instead of the surpluses being offered to the economy that pays according to HUPX electricity and is struggling convulsively to survive and keep the workers, the money is stolen and ends up in private pockets.