Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, in a post on social networks, explains the robbery that is being carried out at the expense of Macedonia, the citizens of the country and ELEM, today’s ESM.
According to the calculations, Macedonia, the citizens and ELEM/ESM in just seven days have been damaged for about 22,000.000 denars and instead of the surpluses being offered to the economy that pays according to HUPX electricity and is struggling convulsively to survive and keep the workers, the money is stolen and ends up in private pockets.
How they rob Macedonia, the citizens and ELEM, today’s ESM – part 1!!!
ESM/ELEM issues a call for the sale of night surplus electricity for the period from August 20 to 26 from 2h to 7h in the total amount of 1750 MWh. The price at which these night surpluses were sold is €303.75/MWh! For the same period, the price of electricity on HUPX (reference exchange for determining the price of electricity in Macedonia) is 506 €/MWh or by days:
20/August 463 €/MWh
21/August €346/MWh
22/August 481 €/MWh
23/August 534 €/MWh
24/August €570/MWh
25/August 535 €/MWh
26/August €612/MWh
The price difference is:
1750 MWh x (€506-€303.75) = €353,937
Conclusion: Macedonia, the citizens and ELEM/ESM in just 7 days have been damaged for about 22,000.000 denars and instead of the surpluses being offered to the economy that pays according to HUPX electricity and is fighting convulsively to survive and keep the workers, the money is stolen and ends up in private pockets, writes VMRO DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in a Facebook post.
