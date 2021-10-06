I am shocked and repulsed by what I heard yesterday from Zaev. I would not like this event to be politicized because people were killed where they should have received help, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with TV Kanal 5.

According to him it is clear where responsibility should be sought.

The responsibility is clear here, and the responsibility is contained in the amendments to the Law on Construction last November. The responsibility for drafting a protocol for putting into use this type of building rests with the Minister of Health.

Has anyone seen that protocol and what are the documents and conditions contained in that protocol for such a building to be put into use. If the Law on Construction is respected, there will be overloaded extension cord, which I said would probably be the excuse, and this would not have happened, Mickoski said.

So I am repulsed, adds Mickoski, and I really do not have words with which I can describe my anger and rage at this lack of responsibility, I am not talking only about political and moral, but also human about what has happened.