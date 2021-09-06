VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, said Monday on the “24 Analysis” show regarding the Danela Arsovska’s run for mayor of the City of Skopje that she is a person who has impressive achievements, and if you add to them her plan and vision for Skopje, her potential in the polls is not surprising.

In the polls we also measured potential, and the potential of Ms. Danela Arsovska was quite extensive and it will be seen on October 17, her personal potential and her biography is really impressive, the Chambers of Commerce she manages is part of a globally larger structure of chambers of commerce more than 12,700, she is part of the Board of Directors, which is a serious recognition for a person who comes from Macedonia, she is also one of the trainers of the G20 countries, she really has an impressive personal portfolio, explained Mickoski.

He also stressed that if her vision and plan for Skopje is added to her personal portfolio, her potential in the polls is not surprising.