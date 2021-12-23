A year ago we had stolen parliamentary elections and brutally used pandemic of electoral bribery and blackmail, and as a result today we have 2/3 of the citizens who are dissatisfied with the direction the country is going and think that this government should leave, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with TV Kanal 5.

As a result of those parliamentary elections, VMRO-DPMNE is now the largest political party in the country, the largest parliamentary group in Parliament, has the most mayors and councilors and now such a party should be in opposition due to political ignorance and mathematical “gymnastics” that makes this government.

I believe in the wisdom of the citizens and their support and I believe that as soon as the first opportunity arises we will get support for early parliamentary elections and a great victory of this generation of new politicians led by common patriotism.