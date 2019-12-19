On Thursday’s edition of TV21’s “Click Plus” show VMRO-DPMNE’s leader, Hristijan Mickoski, among other things, spoke about why he did not attend Pendarovski’s annual address in Parliament.

He stressed that that the government was afraid of him, running away from him and did not want to meet him. He underlined that he had been duly invited and attended the President’s annual addresses in the Parliament for the past two years, and this year the protocol considers that he should not be invited.