I expect that the Macedonian dossier in Brussels will finally be brought to the light, that we can sit with the people there and make a plan on how to move forward for the entire process, not just how to overcome the first one or two obstacles, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, outlining his expectations for overcoming the dispute with Bulgaria.

Of course, no-one can guarantee that we will reach the destination in a certain time period, but they can give us guarantees that we won’t face any more bilateral problems. We haven’t moved a millimeter forward over the past 20 years because of the bilateral issues. It’s not that we are brilliant as a candidate, but many countries that joined the EU also were not brilliant. To say it bluntly, it’s not always about clusters and negotiating chapters, but about political will that was lacking in the past 20 years, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that, as long as he leads the Government and VMRO-DPMNE, he will not allow that the Constitution is changed under the current circumstances. “I’m not an adventurer, I will walk on solid ground and if I make a decision, I want it to be the end of the process, and not just its beginning. When someone in Brussels is prepared to talk to me about the end of the process, I’m ready”, Mickoski said.