VMRO DPMNE is currently conducting polls and measures the rating of candidates for mayors at the state level, and the president of the party, Hristijan Mickovski, said that the public should be patient and, as he says, they are still inquiring about certain candidates. He noted that as a party they have quality people and that there will be many surprises.

So I expect VMRO-DPMNE to defeat SDSM in the upcoming local elections, not only here in Stip, but everywhere in Macedonia. Because a vote for the mayor in a certain municipality is a vote for Zoran Zaev, and the opinion about Zoran Zaev is extremely negative, says Mickoski in Stip on Thursday.

Asked whether VMRO DPMNE maintains the position for holding early parliamentary elections together with the local elections, Mickoski said that the government should be changed as soon as possible, whether with a new parliamentary majority or early parliamentary elections.