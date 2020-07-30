I feel responsible for the election result and there is no dilemma here, I am always guided by my principles, but after the unequivocal trust I received from the party bodies, it will be cowardly to escape, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski when asked if he will resign after the election defeat.
That, says Mickoski, would make the political opponent and a small group that wants to make another coup in the party so that it can use it in its schemes and bargaining most happy.
I, personally, feel responsible that there was a group of citizens who were anti-government and had a pro-opposition mood, but we failed to convince them that we are different from all the previous ones, that we have the capacity for something different and more. They usually said I will not go out to vote because everyone is the same. That is why we failed to mobilize them and here I feel most responsible for failing to convince these people to go out and vote, Mickoski said Thursday on TV Alfa’s “Sto ne e jasno” show.
