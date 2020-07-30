I feel responsible for the election result and there is no dilemma here, I am always guided by my principles, but after the unequivocal trust I received from the party bodies, it will be cowardly to escape, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski when asked if he will resign after the election defeat.

That, says Mickoski, would make the political opponent and a small group that wants to make another coup in the party so that it can use it in its schemes and bargaining most happy.