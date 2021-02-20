Mickoski: I gave my signature against the falsifying census Macedonia 20.02.2021 / 13:56 I gave my signature against the falsifying census. To support a European and real census. To prevent theft, to remove politics from statistics, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, wrote on Facebook. Hristijan Mickoski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 20.02.2021 Let’s not forget: Zaev promised 54 million denars as a reward for healthcare workers Macedonia 19.02.2021 Mickoski: When we didn’t have any vaccine, the authorities said they deliberately didn’t procure it, now they say they were careful not to obtain more than needed, the world is laughing at us Macedonia 16.02.2021 Mickoski: The public must know the content of the action plan with Bulgaria Macedonia News Mickoski in Sveti Nikole: Macedonia is a country with the poorest people and the richest Prime Minister Filipce announces mass immunization: We expect the vaccines to arrive by the end of this month People in the eastern part of the country raise their voice against Zaev’s falsifying census People of Ohrid are massively signing the initiative to nullify the census law Campaign for collecting signatures to nullify the census law kicks off Let’s not forget: Zaev promised 54 million denars as a reward for healthcare workers Action Plan between Macedonia and Bulgaria in final stage, US urges that bilateral issues remain apart from EU integration process Ambassador Byrnes demands steps to ensure independent judiciary .
