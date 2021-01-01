In the New Year’s interview with TV Alfa, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, said that he had a PhD in artificial intelligence, and that he did the the practical part in Germany.

When they talk about artificial intelligence today, let’s just say I can boast that I have a PhD degree in fuzzy logic, it’s artificial intelligence, you have genetic algorithms, fuzzy logic and neural networks, and I used one of those three algorithms in my doctoral dissertation, Mickoski said, adding that he completed the experimental part at a university in Germany.