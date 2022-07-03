Hristijan Mickoski does not even plan to say hello the current Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani in his life, let alone sit at the same table with him. This sharp reaction of the VMRO-DPMNE leader comes after Osmani’s statement today that if we do not accept the French proposal, there will be inter-ethnic tensions, and we will have food and energy crisis.

According to Mickoski, it is unacceptable in the 21st century for someone to threaten inter-ethnic tensions and called Osmani a coward.

With a man who threatens inter-ethnic tensions in a NATO member country, I have no intention of even saying hello, let alone talking, in my life, Mickoski said sharply.

VMRO-DPMNE has not yet received an invitation to attend the session of the Security Council convened by President Stevo Pendarovski for tomorrow. But even if he wins, Mickoski confirmed that he will not attend if Bujar Osmani is also sitting at the same table.

Mickoski told Osmani that neither the Macedonian people nor the citizens are afraid of those who threaten and that only a coward threatens, and he who is not a coward comes before the people and explains to the people how things stand.