VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that he has no symptoms that would be linked to the coronavirus. “I’m in excellent physical condition”, Mickoski said after it was revealed that a journalist who recently interviewed both him and SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev, tested positive to the coronavirus.

After I was informed that the journalist who interviewed me a week ago is suffering symptoms I tested myself and the result was negative. But I will respect the recommendations of healthcare professionals and I will remain in isolation. I hope that the journalist recovers quickly. I will continue to work from home and support those who are in the front lines of this pandemic, Mickoski said.