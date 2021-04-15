VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that he spoke with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa and that Jansa denied sharing any type of a document that would call for the dissolution of Kosovo, Bosnia and Macedonia. The allegation is being spread across left wing media in the Balkans, including outlets close to the ruling SDSM party in Macedonia and their officials.

There is no such thing. I spoke with Prime Minister Jansa. I think that Fajon, Djilas and Zaev want to achieve something else by pushing such articles, Mickoski said.

Slovenia takes the rotating presidency of the European Council in the second half of the year and according to the conspiracy theory pushed by Slovenian socialist MEP Tanja Fajon and endorsed by Zaev’s SDSM party, it wanted to use this period of the year to push for border redrawing in the Balkans.