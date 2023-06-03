The VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said on Friday interview with Alsat TV that first we need o hold election, and than the results will decide what kind of Government we will have. MIckoski is for a government of a broad national unity, not a government subordinate to DUI.

“I stand for a government of a broad Macedonian national unity. We have a PM who lacks legitimacy, because he was never voted into the office, and we have an – relatively speaking – ethnic Macedonian party, which subordinate to, or even better, are hostages of the ones who really govern”, Mickoski is adamant.