The VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told reporters on Thursday that he still hasn’t received an official invitation for a leadership meeting from PM Kovacevski, nor an official schedule as to what will be discussed.

Mickoski pointed out that the most significant issue they should discuss on that meeting is what after the failure of the initiative for constitutional amendments, because the VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition won’t support them.