I will continue to lead the Government solely on the basis of the interests of my homeland Macedonia and the Macedonian national interests and I will support anybody who works along those lines, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in the Parliament today, while discussing the Government’s support for the nomination of Radmila Sekerinska as Deputy Secretary General of NATO. Mickoski’s Government supported Sekerinska despite the long-standing political animosity between her and VMRO-DPMNE and her prominent role in the Zaev regime.

I explained that we have diametrically opposite views with Radmila Sekerinska on many issues not just of daily politics but on strategic and ideological issues. There is no doubt about that. But I’m willing to support anyone when it comes to the Macedonian national interests. In the choice between Radmila Sekerinska and four other candidates it is logical that the Government of Macedonia, which represents all of Macedonia, the left, right, center, Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, that we reach a decision that will show national unity in practice. And in the future, whenever we have an oportunity like this one, we will support any Macedonian citizen who proudly represents his homeland Macedonia in any international institution, Mickoski said.