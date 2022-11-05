I will attend the leaders’ meeting on Monday because we have views and are ready to defend them anywhere in the world, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told a political fair held to promote the work of the party’s local mayors over the past year.

The government’s intentions for the leaders’ meeting are clear. They expect me to refuse to attend such a meeting because constitutional amendments and European integration would be discussed. Immediately after this act, there will be an attack that VMRO-DPMNE was anti-European and that VMRO-DPMNE is isolated because all parties with an Albanian sign will attend the meeting. And if there is a small chance that VMRO-DPMNE will attend, then those paid megaphones of the government will immediately say “oh, so Mickoski is ready for constitutional changes”. And I know it seems childish, but that’s what Kovacevski calls a plan, and what else is to be expected. Since these are their dilemmas, let me clear them up. I will come to the leaders’ meeting, I will say clearly and loudly, not through announcements or brief briefings through which the government announces this meeting, that the most real reason for which a leaders’ meeting would have content is a conversation about the real problems of the people who are hungry, and whose exit, we know and here we and the whole public, are the elections. And as for the constitutional amendments, that issue is a closed topic because there will be no constitutional amendments under these circumstances and without guarantees for our European future protected from future conditions from Bulgaria. And they should also know that the people make good judgments and I want all speculations to stop that there was any tacit agreement or backroom game to change the constitution. The best proof that the government does not have a majority to change the constitution is this leaders’ meeting, which exposes the lies of Kovacevski and his government on this topic. There would be no leaders’ meeting if they had a majority. As a person, I neither accept blackmail nor negotiate behind the scenes, Mickoski said.