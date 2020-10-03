There can be no mafia if there is no Prosecutor’s Office that helps and amnesties the mafia. I will never agree with you, Zoran Zaev, neither on a new Przino nor on the Prespa agreement, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski told the Prime Minister of SDSM at Saturday’s protest.



SPO stole 4.6 million euros. Those who were supposed to bring justice were stealing your money. That is why Hristijan did not agree with Zaev so that there would be no new Przino so that the same bandits could not steal new millions of euros neither from the people nor from the government. That is why I will never agree with you, nor on that humiliating agreement from Prespa so that we do not let the bandits steal money from the people, Mickoski said.

