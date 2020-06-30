During Tuesday’s TV duel with Zoran Zaev on TV2, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said that unlike Zaev, he would never negotiate what Goce Delcev was or give up the Macedonian language.

I will never accept to negotiate what Goce Delcev was or whether my mother tongue was or not Macedonian from 1945 onward, Mickoski said at the TV duel.

Mickoski says that on the basis of the name Macedonia and on the basis of Goce Delcev we have created a state, and criticized Zaev that with the Agreement with Bulgaria he signed what no one dared to sign.