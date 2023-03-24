They will continue, the pressures will not stop. If you think they will quit, they won’t. Because they are asking the Government to put pressure on them. No problem, I have no problem with those pressures. Those pressures are and will continue. Are they fierce? Yes, they are fierce. But what is different from Prespa is that VMRO-DPMNE is consolidated, united, and there is no weak link inside. Now there are no other centers of influence, now VMRO-DPMNE as a whole is a center of influence. VMRO-DPMNE is unique, the political characters in VMRO-DPMNE are unique not because we lead in spite, but because we want these people to get something. Let’s change people’s perceptions and feeling about us politicians. It is enough of being stolen from, lied to a lot and humiliated a lot. Because we believe that what we are doing is history, let the generations after us judge whether we did right or were misunderstood. But I want them to know one thing and my message is that I personally will not budge even a millimeter and I will endure all the pressures from wherever they come, stressed the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in Ilinden.

VMRO-DPMNE has a plan which is composed of three parts, which contains national elements, political elements, but also an economic plan to help citizens. And that we are ready to make that plan available to EU diplomats right after the elections, to discuss that plan and that is the only plan to overcome the current situation, i.e. the impasse which the DUI Government supported by SDSM brought us, Mickoski pointed out.

He added that this Parliament has no mandate to change the Constitution. This Parliament should dissolve itself as soon as possible, early parliamentary elections should be held and every political party and coalition should come up with a clear plan and vision for overcoming the problem because the problem is here. The problem cannot be ignored. VMRO-DPMNE warned the authorities, that is, they were warned three times that they were creating a problem. But the government decided to continue to create that problem thinking that in this way all the crimes and all the bad things they did will be forgotten and forgiven. Thinking that the government will sign and that will be the end of everything.