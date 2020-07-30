With the changes, I expect the party to function regardless of whether we lead the next government or be in opposition. For VMRO-DPMNE it is necessary to win the next local elections. We had such a victory in the presidential elections, now we won in 39 municipalities plus the city of Skopje, while SDSM won 26, explained the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski.

With restructuring, with personnel change we can really achieve a lot. But I would not be surprised if new early parliamentary elections take place in the fall if neither we nor SDSM nor any other party succeeds to form a government. If no one succeeds to form a government, I do not rule out the possibility of new early parliamentary elections in the fall, said Mickoski.