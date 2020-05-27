Agreement on elections should be reached by consensus because there was no consensus when they passed the decree. SDSM leader Zoran Zaev’s position is to hold elections on 21 June.

We have stated our position on this issue, there should be a consensus. When they passed the decree, there was no consensus because our representative in the interim government was reserved, he did not support the same decree. If they think that this is the way they should run the state, then good luck to them with the election cycle. VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said.

